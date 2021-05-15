Man fatally stabbed on Ashley Street

A man was fatally stabbed Saturday morning in the 200 block of Ashley Street in the Broadway-Bailey neighborhood, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was stabbed in the stomach shortly after 9:30 a.m. during a dispute involving several people, DeGeorge said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The killing is at least the 31st homicide in the city so far this year.

Through the end of April, homicides in Buffalo were up 47% and the number of people shot in the city had doubled compared to the same period last year, according to police department statistics.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.

Maki Becker

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.