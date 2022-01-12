 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man fatally stabbed in Wheatfield home
A man was fatally stabbed early Tuesday night inside a Wheatfield home, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

The stabbing inside 2425 Niagara Road, between Rohr and Schultz streets, was reported via 911 at 6:45 p.m.

The victim, whose name and age were not released, suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were looking for a suspect, and said it appeared there was a dispute inside the residence the led to the attack.

"The Sheriff's Office believes this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community," the agency said in the release.

No further information was released.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

