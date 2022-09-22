Man fatally shot overnight in Kenmore driveway

A 42-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday morning in a driveway on Tremont Avenue in Kenmore, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. at 157 Tremont, between Elmwood and Delaware avenues, Kenmore police said in a news release.

The victim, who was declared dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, was identified as David Pierce of Tonawanda.

Police described the homicide as "an isolated incident" and said there was "no hazard to the public."

Police did not release any further information.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the department at 716-875-1234.