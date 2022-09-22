 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man fatally shot overnight in Kenmore driveway

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A 42-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday morning in a driveway on Tremont Avenue in Kenmore, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. at 157 Tremont, between Elmwood and Delaware avenues, Kenmore police said in a news release.

The victim, who was declared dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, was identified as David Pierce of Tonawanda.

Police described the homicide as "an isolated incident" and said there was "no hazard to the public."

Police did not release any further information.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the department at 716-875-1234.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Eleven-Eleven Elmwood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News