A man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning on Main Street in the University District, Buffalo police said.

Police responded to the call about the shooting just after 1:50 a.m.

The victim was shot while sitting outside, according to detectives. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the victim's name.

The homicide marks the 29th so far in 2023, according to Buffalo police data. There were 56 homicides in the city this time last year.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the police confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.