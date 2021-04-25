Man fatally shot in 'targeted' shooting near East Delavan and Grider

A 38-year-old Buffalo man died after being shot multiple times Saturday evening near the intersection of East Delavan and Grider Street, police said.

Officers responded to the call just after 6 p.m. The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was later declared dead.

The shooting “appears targeted in nature,” police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in an emailed statement.

Buffalo police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call or text the department's confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.

