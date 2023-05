A man was fatally shot early Monday morning in a parking lot off Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Delaware, near Tacoma Avenue.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was declared dead at the scene.

The death marks the 10th homicide of the year so far in Buffalo.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the police confidential TIP CALL line at 716-847-2255.