Man fatally beat ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend with metal pipe, prosecutors say

A Buffalo man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend and assaulting the ex-girlfriend Saturday night on Berkshire Avenue, Buffalo police said.

Abouycea D. Thornton, 30, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault, police said.

Officers responded to a fight on Berkshire, east of Bailey Avenue, at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

One of the victims was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he died. Police identified him as Nicholas Grazes, 29.

Thornton beat Grazes with a metal pipe, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The female victim was treated for arm injuries and released, prosecutors said.

Thornton was arrested Sunday without incident, police said.

This was the second homicide on the street in a month.

Jasmine Craig, 29, was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Lameshea Sanders, 30, in a shooting on Berkshire, near Parkridge Avenue, on Aug. 22.