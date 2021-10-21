 Skip to main content
Man facing traffic, drug charges after hitting Buffalo police SUV
A Buffalo police patrol vehicle was struck by a civilian vehicle Thursday at Ashley and Peck streets, according to Buffalo police.

Two officers and a civilian male were injured in the collision, though the injuries do not appear to be serious, police said.

The driver of the civilian vehicle, whose identity was not released by police, is facing various vehicle and traffic, and drug charges.

