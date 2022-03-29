Man faces up to 10 years in prison for two Lockport store robberies

A man who was caught in the act of trying to rob a Town of Lockport business pleaded guilty Tuesday in that case and in a holdup at a nearby store 13 days earlier.

Timothy S. Reinard, 53, who gave addresses in Sanborn and the City of Lockport, will make his fifth trip to state prison since 1990.

He admitted to attempted first- and third-degree robbery and was scheduled for sentencing May 24 by Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek.

Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said Reinard will receive no more than seven years on the attempted first-degree count, plus 1½ to 3 years on the third-degree attempt.

State Police Investigator Scott Kowalewski arrested Reinard Dec. 9 as he tried to rob the Cutting Crew, a South Transit Road hair salon, while armed with what Stoelting called "an ice pick-type weapon."

Reinard also was armed with a blade Nov. 26 when he stole a little over $200 from the Five Below store on South Transit, Stoelting said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.