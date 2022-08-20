 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man faces numerous charges after domestic dispute erupts in gunfire

A domestic dispute that led to gunfire Thursday evening resulted in the arrest of an Allegany County man on numerous charges, State Police in Amity reported.

Bryan A. Deming, 34, of Friendship, is accused of criminal possession of a handgun, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, three counts of harassment and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the report, troopers who responded to a call about 9:15 p.m. at a home on Pigtail Road in the Town of Friendship determined that the incident began with a physical altercation involving Deming and several others.

Troopers said they were told that Deming went outside, took a Kimber .45 ACP (Automatic Colt Pistol) from a vehicle and starting firing "in close proximity to the victims." Deming also allegedly picked up a sledgehammer and caused extensive damage to a vehicle.

According to the report, when officers arrived they arrested Deming without incident and seized a pistol and other firearms.

Temporary extreme risk protective orders were issued against Deming, troopers said, and he was released on his own recognizance after arraignment in Friendship Town Court.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

