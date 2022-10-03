Man extradited to Genesee County on multiple charges of sexually abusing children

A former New York resident has been extradited from Kansas to Genesee County to face charges of sexually abusing children, state police in Batavia reported.

Daniel L. Goodell, 41, of Wichita, Kan., was arraigned in the Town of Alexander on 12 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of second-degree sexual conduct with a child.

His arrest stemmed from two complaints received by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Batavia between 2019 and 2021 about 12- and 13-year-old children being sexually abused multiple times.

Goodell moved out of the area before the incidents were investigated and was eventually found in Kansas. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office has more charges pending against him. He is held in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail or $60,000 bond.