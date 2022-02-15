Man draws life sentence without parole for killing Niagara Falls mother and son

Billy M. Benton Jr. was regarded as a friend of Brian Harris II and his mother, Sonia L. Hamilton.
Now, Benton will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole for brutally murdering them May 7, 2020, in their home on Ninth Street in Niagara Falls' Unity Park neighborhood.
"You betrayed my family bad," Selena Porter, Hamilton's daughter and Harris' sister, told Benton in a Lockport courtroom Tuesday.
"You took my whole family away from me. You crushed my life," Porter said, adding that she would not forgive Benton for the crime.
"Actually, I really want you to suffer like my family did," Porter said. "I know that won't happen, but a life sentence will do."
"I find that you are a grave danger to the community and are not capable of living a law-abiding life," Niagara County Judge John J. Ottaviano told Benton as he imposed the sentence.
"In my 20 years doing this job, this is the most brutal, horrific, senseless case that I've ever handled," Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.
Benton, who had sent in a motion asking unsuccessfully for the jury's verdict to be canceled, did not speak.
"Our client asserts innocence," lead defense attorney Michael Witmer said.
The judge threw in 40 years, to be served consecutively to the life sentence, for Benton's unrelated shooting of a man in Niagara Falls four months before the murders.
During her opening statement at Benton's November trial, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting told the jury that a medical examiner counted 11 stab wounds and four gunshot wounds in Hamilton's body.
Harris, 31, was shot four times and stabbed twice during the 6:30 a.m. attack, the prosecutor said.
Harris was found dead in an upstairs laundry room in the two-story home, with bloody footprints on the floor on either side of his head, Stoelting told the jury.
Meanwhile, Hamilton, 60, managed to struggle to a neighbor's home.
"BJ did it," Hamilton, 60, told the shocked neighbor before collapsing. BJ was Benton's nickname, but Witmer contended Tuesday that her statement meant she was implicating someone else.
"We feel another trial is necessary," Witmer told Ottaviano. "Hopefully, at a new date, we'll see who's actually responsible."
After six days of testimony, the jury deliberated only 2½ hours before convicting Benton, 33, on all charges.
They included one count of first-degree murder for the double killing; two counts of second-degree murder for Harris and Hamilton individually; criminal possession of a weapon; and first-degree assault.
The latter charge pertained to the Jan. 17, 2020, shooting of Michael Kirker in a parking lot on Ontario Avenue in the Falls.
Kirker was shot three times after what prosecutors said was a dispute with Benton over Kirker's attempt to buy $40 worth of marijuana from Benton, who allegedly didn't deliver the pot.
Although no gun was recovered, Stoelting told the jury that shell casings found in the Ontario Avenue parking lot matched ones found four months later at the murder scene, indicating the same gun was used in both crimes.
Benton's cellphone also was found at the Ontario Avenue shooting site, the prosecutor said.
Charges are still pending against Benton's girlfriend, Jazzi S. Clay, 32, of Niagara Falls. She was indicted on a charge of hindering prosecution for allegedly driving Benton to and from the murder scene.
During a court appearance before Benton's sentencing, defense attorney Robert R. Fogg said no plea offer has been made to Clay, whose case was adjourned until March 14.