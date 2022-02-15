Man draws life sentence without parole for killing Niagara Falls mother and son

The judge threw in 40 years, to be served consecutively to the life sentence, for Benton's unrelated shooting of a man in Niagara Falls four months before the murders.

During her opening statement at Benton's November trial, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting told the jury that a medical examiner counted 11 stab wounds and four gunshot wounds in Hamilton's body.

Harris, 31, was shot four times and stabbed twice during the 6:30 a.m. attack, the prosecutor said.

Harris was found dead in an upstairs laundry room in the two-story home, with bloody footprints on the floor on either side of his head, Stoelting told the jury.

Meanwhile, Hamilton, 60, managed to struggle to a neighbor's home.

"BJ did it," Hamilton, 60, told the shocked neighbor before collapsing. BJ was Benton's nickname, but Witmer contended Tuesday that her statement meant she was implicating someone else.

"We feel another trial is necessary," Witmer told Ottaviano. "Hopefully, at a new date, we'll see who's actually responsible."

After six days of testimony, the jury deliberated only 2½ hours before convicting Benton, 33, on all charges.