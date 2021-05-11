Man dragged by vehicle stolen by juveniles on Elmwood Avenue

A man was dragged by his vehicle Monday night as it was being stolen on Elmwood Avenue, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told police he found two juveniles in his vehicle, which was parked on Elmwood between Breckenridge Street and Cleveland Avenue, just after 8 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The two male juveniles fought with the victim and took his key fob, according to the report.

As the juveniles started driving away, heading north on Elmwood, the victim was dragged by the vehicle. No further information was available on the victim's injuries.

Several other vehicles were reported stolen in Buffalo on Monday, including by a man who participated in a Buffalo Slow Roll event who parked on Lincoln Parkway. That theft was reported at about 8:25 p.m., according to another report.

A woman attending a house party on Florida Street told police someone at the party stole her coat, which had her car keys in a pocket, and then stole her car.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.