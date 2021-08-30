Man dies in shooting near Delaware Park basketball courts

A man who was shot Monday evening near the basketball courts in Delaware Park has died, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
DeGeorge said the man was in his 20s and was declared dead at the scene. The shooting took place at about 7 p.m. on the Parkside Avenue side of the park.
Further details were not immediately available. An investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
