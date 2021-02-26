Man dies in Jamestown shooting

A man was shot and killed in Jamestown overnight.
Jamestown police said the 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found in the side yard of a residence at 38 Peach St. The report of a shooting came in at 12:06 a.m.
The man was taken to UPMC Chautauqua, where he died.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 483-7537, or on the anonymous tips line at 483-8477.
