Man dies in fire on Roesch Avenue in Buffalo

A Buffalo man died in a fire in his house on Roesch Avenue Tuesday night.

"We found him in an upstairs, second-floor bedroom," said Division Chief Daniel Bossi.

Bossi said neighbors and passersby called in the fire at the house at 111 Roesch around 9:20 p.m.

"The fire started on the first floor," Bossi said. "Probably three-quarters of the first floor was filled with fire when we got there."

Firefighters received reports the man was still in the house, and immediately started looking for him.

"They aggressively searched the second floor without protection of water," Bossi said. "They found the gentleman in the upstairs bedroom."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The man, who Bossi said lived alone, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Damage was listed at $140,000.

Buffalo firefighters responded to a second fire just after midnight at 333 Cornwall Ave.

The first call was of an odor of smoke, and a follow-up call reported fire, Bossi said. The fire started in a rear bedroom on the first floor, and spread to the second floor.