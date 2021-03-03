 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies in fire on Roesch Avenue in Buffalo
0 comments
top story

Man dies in fire on Roesch Avenue in Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man died in a fire in his house on Roesch Avenue Tuesday night.

"We found him in an upstairs, second-floor bedroom," said Division Chief Daniel Bossi.

Bossi said neighbors and passersby called in the fire at the house at 111 Roesch around 9:20 p.m.

"The fire started on the first floor," Bossi said. "Probably three-quarters of the first floor was filled with fire when we got there."

Firefighters received reports the man was still in the house, and immediately started looking for him.

"They aggressively searched the second floor without protection of water," Bossi said. "They found the gentleman in the upstairs bedroom."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The man, who Bossi said lived alone, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Damage was listed at $140,000.

Buffalo firefighters responded to a second fire just after midnight at 333 Cornwall Ave. 

The first call was of an odor of smoke, and a follow-up call reported fire, Bossi said. The fire started in a rear bedroom on the first floor, and spread to the second floor.

Four adults and seven children made it out of the house safely, Bossi said.

Damage to the house was listed at $170,000.

While the causes of both fires have not been determined, Bossi said neither fire seems suspicious.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Local government steps up

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News