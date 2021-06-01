Man dies after being pinned beneath fallen tree

A man died in Marilla on Monday after he was found pinned beneath a fallen tree, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to an address on Greenwood Terrace at 2:31 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Neighbors freed the man, whose age was not provided. Paramedics who responded to the scene pronounced him dead, according to the Sheriff's Office.

There were no witnesses to what happened, the Sheriff's Office said.

No further details were immediately available.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.