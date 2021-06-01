Man dies after being pinned beneath fallen tree

A man died in Marilla on Monday after he was found pinned beneath a fallen tree, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to an address on Greenwood Terrace at 2:31 p.m.
Neighbors freed the man, whose age was not provided. Paramedics who responded to the scene pronounced him dead, according to the Sheriff's Office.
There were no witnesses to what happened, the Sheriff's Office said.
No further details were immediately available.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
