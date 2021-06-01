 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies after being pinned beneath fallen tree
0 comments
top story

Man dies after being pinned beneath fallen tree

Support this work for $1 a month

A man died in Marilla on Monday after he was found pinned beneath a fallen tree, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to an address on Greenwood Terrace at 2:31 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Neighbors freed the man, whose age was not provided. Paramedics who responded to the scene pronounced him dead, according to the Sheriff's Office.

There were no witnesses to what happened, the Sheriff's Office said.

No further details were immediately available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Endangered ferrets born at Phoenix Zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News