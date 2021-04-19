 Skip to main content
Man dead, woman injured in overnight shooting
top story

Man dead, woman injured in overnight shooting

One man was shot to death and a woman was injured when gunfire erupted at a large gathering early Monday morning.

A Buffalo police spokesman said Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the call about 1:15 a.m. in the 900 block of Walden Avenue.

Two people were struck by gunfire during a large gathering inside an establishment and were taken to Erie County Medical Center, police said.

The man, 20, was declared dead at the hospital, police said. The 38-year-old woman was treated and released from the hospital.

Police are looking into whether the establishment was operating illegally.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.

