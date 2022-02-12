Thruway chase ends in trooper fatally shooting man, state police say

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
A man died after he was chased by state troopers from the Southtowns into downtown Buffalo midday Saturday, three sources told The Buffalo News. The trooper shot man, according to a preliminary statement from State Police.
The man's vehicle, a tan-colored sedan, ended up on its side in the ramp into the underground parking lot beneath the M&T building at Washington Street, near Eagle Street in downtown Buffalo.
State police issued a statement just after 1 p.m.
According to what they said was a "preliminary investigation" troopers tried to pull a vehicle over on the Thruway at about 10:38 a.m. in an attempt to stop "an erratic operator."
The driver continued to drive "erratically" and got onto Interstate 190 headed toward downtown Buffalo. The troopers called off the pursuit when the vehicle entered the city, state police said.
As troopers patrolled through the city, they spotted the suspect downtown.
Support Local Journalism
State police said in the statement that that troopers "approached the vehicle, gave verbal commands and at one point during the interaction with the suspect, a trooper discharged their division issued firearm at the suspect."
The man died at the scene, state police said.
The trooper suffered minor injuries.
One law enforcement source said the driver was driving right toward the trooper when he opened fire.
The windshield of the vehicle which was facing out toward the street was blown out.
A body lay on the ground covered with a white sheet at about 12:30 p.m. Troopers could be seen guarding the scene.
The vehicle was seen speeding on the Thruway heading east, followed by multiple state police vehicles.
Another source said the vehicle got off at the Elm Street exit of Interstate 190.
The case is being handled by the State Attorney General's office.