Man dead after shooting by Niagara County police officer Saturday night

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed by a Niagara County police officer on Saturday night.

The police are not yet releasing the man's name, but Buffalo News has confirmed his identity as Daniel D. Kachinoski, a former Niagara Wheatfield High School student.

At 8:44 p.m. Saturday, Niagara County police officers responded to a domestic incident at a home in the 4700 block of Chester Avenue off Military Road, said Police Chief Craig Guiliani in a statement posted after midnight Sunday morning.

He later confirmed with The Buffalo News that the man was shot by a single officer. State Police, Lewiston police, the Niagara Active Hose Fire Company and Mercy Flight EMS assisted at the scene.

Chief Guiliani declined to offer more specifics about the incident Sunday, including whether the shooting victim was armed. An update is planned for Monday, he said.

There is body camera footage of the incident, however, and Guiliani said the police department is putting that together so people can understand the situation and why the officer took that action.

“We will release an excerpt of it,” he said.

Family members reached by The Buffalo News on Sunday said this was a difficult time and they were gathering more information. Other family and friends offered their prayers and support for the family on social media.

An investigation is continuing by the Town of Niagara Police Department, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office and the State Attorney General's Office.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman referred all follow-up questions to the New York State Attorney General's Office, saying that this matter falls under the Attorney General's jurisdiction.

Kachinoski lived off Military Road near Military and Saunders Settlement roads. He had a young son and posted to Facebook yesterday that he was looking for help getting a neighbor plowed out from the snow. He also expressed some anger and frustration and said he would remember those who have been by his side and those who haven't.

He had also posted messages recently expressing his faith.

"The devil had his grips on me for a long time but he is truly delivered me from darkness," he wrote in a Facebook post just over a week ago, "and the more that I read his word the closer the time comes. I love you all."