Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Town of Niagara

A 40-year-old man is dead following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night at the scene of a domestic incident, Town of Niagara Police Chief Craig Guiliani reported.

Guiliani said in a press release that the shooting occurred after officers responded about 8:45 p.m. to a home in the 4700 block of Chester Avenue off Military Road. There were no other injuries.

State Police, Lewiston Police, the Niagara Active Hose Fire Company and Mercy EMS assisted at the scene.

No further information was released Saturday night. An investigation is continuing by the Town of Niagara Police Department, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office and the State Attorney General's Office.

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

