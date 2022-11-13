Man critically injured in Broadway-Fillmore shooting

A Buffalo man was shot and critically injured Saturday in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, police said.
Buffalo Police Department detectives said the 48-year-old man was shot around 9:45 p.m. on Wilson Street near Sycamore Street.
The man was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and remains in critical condition, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
Charlie Specht
News Staff Reporter
Charlie Specht is a member of the Watchdog Team. A Buffalo native, he has won state, regional and national awards for investigative reporting.
