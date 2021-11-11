 Skip to main content
Man critical after shooting in city's Masten neighborhood
A Buffalo man was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday evening near Dodge and Timon streets.

Police responded to the call shortly before 6:40 p.m. Detectives said a man was struck by gunfire, according to a spokesman for Buffalo police.

The 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.

