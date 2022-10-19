 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man convicted of prior felony is sentenced to 7 years in prison on weapons charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A convicted felon who was caught with illegal guns was sentenced Wednesday by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to a determinate sentence of seven years in prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Marlon J. Johnson Jr., 33, of Buffalo, was on probation for a prior federal gun possession charge when Buffalo police got a tip from his girlfriend after a domestic violence incident that he was in possession of a gun, prosecutors said.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Johnson's Phyllis Avenue home on July 25, 2019, and found three loaded guns inside a safe on the second floor. Flynn said Johnson was linked to all three through DNA testing.

Judge Bargnesi found Johnson guilty in January on three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Class C violent felonies, after a non-jury trial.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two WNY pastors sue to allow concealed carry of guns in their churches

Two WNY pastors sue to allow concealed carry of guns in their churches

The Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. of Trinity Baptist Church in Niagara Falls and Bishop Larry A. Boyd of Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church in Buffalo said in court papers that the state’s prohibition against carrying a concealed gun in church violated their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey prices to hit record high this Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News