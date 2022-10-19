Man convicted of prior felony is sentenced to 7 years in prison on weapons charges

A convicted felon who was caught with illegal guns was sentenced Wednesday by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to a determinate sentence of seven years in prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Marlon J. Johnson Jr., 33, of Buffalo, was on probation for a prior federal gun possession charge when Buffalo police got a tip from his girlfriend after a domestic violence incident that he was in possession of a gun, prosecutors said.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Johnson's Phyllis Avenue home on July 25, 2019, and found three loaded guns inside a safe on the second floor. Flynn said Johnson was linked to all three through DNA testing.

Judge Bargnesi found Johnson guilty in January on three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Class C violent felonies, after a non-jury trial.