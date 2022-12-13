 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man convicted in 1978 cold case sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

linda tschari (copy)

Linda Tschari, 19, was found dead on Feb. 8, 1978. 

The man convicted in October in the 1978 slaying of a 19-year-old West Side woman that went unsolved for decades was sentenced Tuesday morning by Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio to 25 years to life in prison.

A jury on Oct. 11 had found John M. Sauberan, 63, guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Linda Tschari in her home on Pooley Place, off Grant Street, following a weeklong trial and 2½ hours of deliberation. 

John Sauberan

John M. Sauberan, also known as John Fullagar, was charged in 2020 with second-degree murder in the 1978 cold case homicide of Linda Tschari.

Sauberan, also known as John Fullagar, had faced a sentence of 25 years to life for his conviction.

He had been arrested in 2020 following a cold-case investigation launched by Buffalo detectives in 2006 that picked up steam in 2016.

No witnesses saw Tschari get fatally stabbed 44 years ago in her West Side cottage. But Erie County prosecutors relied on blood evidence collected at the scene, and analyzed for DNA decades later, to bring the killer to justice.

His defense attorneys previously said they plan to appeal the guilty verdict.

This is a developing story. Please come back for updates.

News Staff Reporter

I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com

Arrest in 42-year-old homicide shows the value and focus of cold case squad

Forty-two years later and Linda Tschari had not been forgotten by friends, family and the hard-working police detectives who set out to find her killer. It is because of scientific and technological advances investigators can reopen long forgotten murder cases and bring a possibility of justice and solace to families. There are many examples of cold cases that have

