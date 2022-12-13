Man convicted in 1978 cold case sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

The man convicted in October in the 1978 slaying of a 19-year-old West Side woman that went unsolved for decades was sentenced Tuesday morning by Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio to 25 years to life in prison.

A jury on Oct. 11 had found John M. Sauberan, 63, guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Linda Tschari in her home on Pooley Place, off Grant Street, following a weeklong trial and 2½ hours of deliberation.

Sauberan, also known as John Fullagar, had faced a sentence of 25 years to life for his conviction.

He had been arrested in 2020 following a cold-case investigation launched by Buffalo detectives in 2006 that picked up steam in 2016.

No witnesses saw Tschari get fatally stabbed 44 years ago in her West Side cottage. But Erie County prosecutors relied on blood evidence collected at the scene, and analyzed for DNA decades later, to bring the killer to justice.

His defense attorneys previously said they plan to appeal the guilty verdict.

This is a developing story. Please come back for updates.