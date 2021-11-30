Man charged with trying to kill estranged wife, killing her father

A Buffalo man has been charged with killing his estranged wife's father and trying to kill her during an alleged attack Oct. 24 in a home on Manhart Street, off of Bailey Avenue, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Mohammed Mia, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him in the death of Mohammed Hossain, 47, prosecutors said.

Mia pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree burglary, one count of aggravated criminal contempt and misdemeanor assault, according to court records.

Mia is accused of launching the attack at about 8:30 a.m. inside his estranged wife's home, with his estranged wife his primary target. She was slapped, punched and choked, and Mia allegedly threatened to kill her, according to prosecutors.

Her parents were injured as they attempted to intervene. Hossain, who suffered severe head trauma after being thrown to the floor, punched and kicked, died Oct. 27.

Both surviving victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of cuts and bruises to their faces and bodies, along with broken teeth.