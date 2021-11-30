Man charged with trying to kill estranged wife, killing her father

A Buffalo man has been charged with killing his estranged wife's father and trying to kill her during an alleged attack Oct. 24 in a home on Manhart Street, off of Bailey Avenue, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Mohammed Mia, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him in the death of Mohammed Hossain, 47, prosecutors said.
Mia pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree burglary, one count of aggravated criminal contempt and misdemeanor assault, according to court records.
Mia is accused of launching the attack at about 8:30 a.m. inside his estranged wife's home, with his estranged wife his primary target. She was slapped, punched and choked, and Mia allegedly threatened to kill her, according to prosecutors.
Her parents were injured as they attempted to intervene. Hossain, who suffered severe head trauma after being thrown to the floor, punched and kicked, died Oct. 27.
Both surviving victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of cuts and bruises to their faces and bodies, along with broken teeth.
Mia was taken into custody later that day after he allegedly went to the Northeast District police station to report he had been attacked by the three victims, prosecutors said.
At the time of the alleged attack, Mia's estranged wife already had an order of protection against him following an accusation he threatened to kill her on Sept. 10. Mia was arraigned on a harassment charge in Buffalo City Court on Sept. 12, when the order of protection was issued.
On Oct. 25, before Hossain's death, Mia was charged in Buffalo City Court with first-degree burglary, aggravated criminal contempt, third-degree assault and child endangerment, according to court records. Mia had been held on $25,000 cash or bond.
Judge Kenneth Case ordered Mia held without bail on Tuesday.
At the time of his death, Hossain was Buffalo's 60th homicide victim of 2021. Through Nov. 21, the city had 64 homicides so far this year.
...
Where to turn for help
The Family Justice Center is a one-stop center for victims and their families to safely escape abuse. Call 558-7233 or go to fjcsafe.org.
Child and Family Services operates a 24/7 domestic violence hotline: 862-HELP. For help finding shelter, call 884-6000.
For information about Child and Family Services' Haven House, go to cfsbny.org/programs/haven-house/.