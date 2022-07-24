Man charged with trying to kill Buffalo police in shooting incident

A 36-year-old Buffalo man was charged with attempted murder of a police officer after authorities said he shot at police responding to a call early Sunday morning in the city’s Fruit Belt neighborhood.

Police said they arrested Shariff L. Shadwick within a few blocks of where he is accused of firing at them.

Officers were responding to a call of threats at East North and Orange streets when they identified a man at the scene who appeared to be holding a firearm, according to a police department news release.

The suspect fled and then shot at officers, the release said. Officers fired back. A Buffalo police spokesman did not provide details on how many shots were fired. The spokesman, Michael DeGeorge, said the incident was under investigation. No one was injured in the incident, which happened around 2:40 a.m.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said it was the third time in less than four months that suspects who were on parole or probation had shot at Buffalo police officers.

“This dangerous trend continues to show that previously convicted felons have no fear of the criminal justice system, are willing to carry handguns illegally, and are not afraid to use them against members of our community and police officers. A much stronger stance needs to be taken against those that are driving the violence in our community,” Gramaglia said in a statement.

The latest Buffalo shooting against officers happened just three days after two Rochester police officers were shot in their unmarked vehicle in what authorities labeled an ambush attack. One of the officers, Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran, was killed. Kelvin Vickers, 21, of Massachusetts, was charged in connection with the killing.

Shadwick was convicted of second-degree attempted robbery in 2004 and served nearly two years in state prison. He was released on parole in October 2006, and his post-release supervision date ended in 2009, according to state prison records.

Shadwick was arrested again in 2015 and charged with second-degree assault and other charges following a disturbance at a residence on Navel Avenue. Police at the time said an intoxicated Shadwick threatened them, resisted arrest and knocked over his 2-year-old daughter.

Shadwick was charged Sunday with one count of first-degree attempted murder and attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Buffalo police said they recovered a loaded .45 caliber Smith and Wesson and a loaded .9mm Glock 17 with a high-capacity extended magazine.