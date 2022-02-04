 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with three bank robberies has bail revoked
A man charged with three bank robberies in two months was ordered held without bail Thursday, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

donald thie

Donald R. Thie, 59, is accused of three bank robberies.

Donald R. Thie, 59, of no permanent address, is accused of robbing an M&T Bank branch on Seneca Street on Dec. 20 and Dec. 27, police and prosecutors said.

Thie was released on his own recognizance after a felony hearing on Jan. 13 and allegedly robbed an M&T branch on Dorrance Avenue on Jan. 24, law enforcement officials said.

He was arrested by Buffalo police on Monday.

Prosecutors made a bail revocation motion, and State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek revoked Thie's bail on the first case, prosecutors said.

Thie currently faces three third-degree robbery charges. The three criminal cases are slated to go before an Erie County grand jury.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

