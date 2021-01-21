Man charged with taking items from unlocked vehicles in Snyder

A Buffalo man was arrested Thursday morning in Snyder after reports a person was entering vehicles, Amherst police said.

Officers responded to the area of Berryman Drive near Main Street, just west of Amherst Central High School, at 5:47 a.m., police said in a news release.

Police charged Michael Doblinger, no age given, with larceny and possession of stolen property, police said.

Officers allegedly found Doblinger in possession of stolen items taken from unlocked vehicles on Berryman.

Police encourage the public to lock their vehicles when parked and not to leave keys or valuables inside.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.