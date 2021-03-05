Man charged with stepfather's slaying is sent back to mental institution

Gregory A. Roy, the Porter man charged with shooting his stepfather to death in 2018 and dumping his body in a Cattaraugus County ravine, was recommitted to a state mental institution Friday.

Roy was sent to the Rochester Psychiatric Center for five months in 2019 and was deemed mentally competent to stand trial after treatment there.

But after his return to the Niagara County Jail, Roy stopped taking his medications and his condition deteriorated again, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said.

"It will be very difficult to adjudicate this in the future if he continues in that frame," Kloch said.

The judge said if Roy is again stabilized, the case needs to be tried as quickly as possible upon his return to Niagara County.

"Agreed," Assistant District Attorney Holly E. Sloma said.

Defense attorney George V.C. Muscato said the commitment is open-ended and it will be up to the state mental health team to decide how long Roy needs to be in the mental institution.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Muscato had said he planned to use a mental health defense on Roy's behalf at his murder trial.