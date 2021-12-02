Man charged with robbing elderly woman in North Buffalo coffee shop drive-thru

A 41-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with robbing an 86-year-old woman as she waited in the drive-thru of a North Buffalo coffee shop, according to police.

The theft happened around noon Sunday at the Dunkin' coffee shop near Delaware and Hertel avenues.

A man who was panhandling approached the victim asking for money, according to police. The victim gave the man a couple dollars, but he allegedly reached inside the vehicle, struggled with the victim and took more money, according to the police report.

Northwest District officers located the suspect at about 5 p.m. on Delaware, just south of Tacoma Avenue.

Cecil Hollingsworth allegedly gave officers a fake name, and he was initially charged with false personation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a police report.

Officers continued to investigate the robbery and Hollingsworth was released after being arraigned in Buffalo City Court.

Hollingsworth, who was out on parole for a burglary conviction, was not allowed to be held on a parole violation under recent state parole reforms, said Buffalo Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

State parole officers arrested Hollingsworth on Tuesday. He remained in custody at the Erie County Holding Center as of Thursday morning.

