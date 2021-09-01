Man charged with raping Lockport woman twice admits to assault

As his jury trial in State Supreme Court was to begin Tuesday, a Buffalo man who had been charged with raping a Town of Lockport woman twice pleaded guilty to a non-sex charge.

Jamal A. Vick, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and was scheduled for sentencing Oct. 25 by Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

Vick originally was charged with repeatedly striking the woman with a cellphone in her home Aug. 23, 2020.

When Vick rejected a pre-indictment plea offer and the case was submitted to a Niagara County grand jury in December 2020, it also handed up charges that included two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of first-degree criminal sexual act.

The maximum penalty for the assault charge is seven years in state prison, but Vick faced as long as 50 years if he had been convicted of the alleged sex crimes.

