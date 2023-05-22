An Olean man faces murder and manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a pedestrian Sunday, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said.

Scott A. Carlson, 48, of Happy Hollow Road, was arraigned in Olean City Court and remanded to the county jail, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

A 42-year-old Olean woman, whose name has not been released, was struck on Seneca Avenue.

Carlson is accused of driving a pickup that hit the woman and fled the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. The news release did not include what time she was hit.

He was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

No further details were released.