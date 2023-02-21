Niagara Falls Police charged a man with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a woman found dead in a motel room early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the motel in the 9800 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard shortly before 2 a.m. after getting a report of a woman who was stabbed, according to a press release. They found the body of a 39-year-old woman in one of the rooms.

Officers located a 36-year-old man who was known to the victim, and had been with the victim in the same room, according to the release.

Police arrested Brian W. Wallace of Niagara Falls, who was arraigned on the murder charge in Niagara Falls City Court. He was ordered to be held in custody until his next court date.