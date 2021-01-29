Man charged with murder in death of victim who died 2 days after stabbing

Brian Miskho, 31, of Niagara Falls, pleaded not guilty in Niagara County Court Friday to second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing last month.

Thomas J. Anderson, 49, was stabbed near his home in the 600 block of 20th Street on Dec. 15. Niagara Falls Police reported he was conscious and talking as he was loaded into an ambulance for Erie County Medical Center.

ECMC spokesman Peter K. Cutler said Anderson was released after treatment. He returned to ECMC on Dec. 16 and again was treated and released, Cutler said.

Anderson died about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 17 in the emergency room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. An autopsy attributed his death to the injuries from the stabbing, a city news release said at the time.

First Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Anderson was stabbed in the torso. The knife punctured his bowel and caused internal bleeding, she said.

Miskho, who was arrested Dec. 18, was denied bail by Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.

