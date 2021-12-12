 Skip to main content
Man charged with murder in death of infant he was babysitting
Man charged with murder in death of infant he was babysitting

  • Updated
A 20-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder Sunday in the death of an infant he was babysitting, Town of Tonawanda police reported.

Police and paramedics responded Friday to a first-aid call of a 7-month-old child that wasn't breathing at the Knight’s Inn, 1970 Niagara Falls Blvd. Police said efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful.

According to the police report, "detectives determined that Nasir Jackson, who was babysitting the child while the mother was at work, caused injuries to the child that proved fatal."

Jackson was arraigned Sunday in the Town of Tonawanda Justice Court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday. Police did not specify how the child died or provide any other details. 

