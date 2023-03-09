Buffalo police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting on East Ferry Street in January.
Louis Goforth, 39, was charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Mario Saddler, 39, of Buffalo, in the 200 block of East Ferry.
Police officers responded to a shooting call shortly before 5 a.m. on Jan. 22.
Mike McAndrew
Watchdog Team editor
I am the editor of The Buffalo News' Watchdog Team. I have worked at The News since 2016. Prior to that I worked for newspapers in Syracuse, N.Y., and in Pottsville, Pa.
