Man charged with manslaughter in Seneca-Babcock homicide

A 23-year-old man faces a second-degree manslaughter charge after a man was killed on in the city's Seneca-Babcock neighborhood Friday morning, Buffalo police said.

Police responded to Hobart Street, off Clinton Street, at 11:15 a.m. for the report of gunfire, Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said in a news release.

Firefighters and an ambulance crew attended to an injured 22-year-old man, who died at the scene. His name was not released.

Franklin Andrews, who lives at the address where the incident happened, was charged with manslaughter, police said. The assailant and the victim knew each other, detectives believe.

The killing is at least the 41st homicide in Buffalo so far this year. Over the last 10 years, the city has averaged 50 homicides for the entire year.

From Jan. 1 through June 6, 144 people were shot in the city.

Through May 22, shootings in Buffalo were up 139% compared with the average over the past decade, according to a News analysis of police data.

