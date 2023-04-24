A Buffalo man charged with killing his girlfriend and mother in 2019 has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter, just as jury selection in his double murder trial was to begin.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Charles L. Jones spent much of the morning in the chambers of Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio ironing out details of a plea.

DiTullio committed to 25-year sentences on each count, meaning Jones would be sentenced to 50 years in prison.

DiTullio earlier this year allowed Jones to withdraw guilty pleas to two second-degree murder counts entered in June 2021 after she determined Jones was not afforded constitutionally guaranteed "meaningful representation" by prior attorneys.

Jones, 27, previously admitted to the fatal stabbings of Jacquetta L. Lee, 25, and Alethia Atwood Williams, 52. His initial plea came with no strings attached, meaning he would have faced up to 50 years to life in prison.

Police found Lee dead in her Main Street apartment on July 18, 2019. Approximately one month later, Atwood Williams' body was found in her Jefferson Avenue apartment.

Before DiTullio's ruling in March allowing Jones to take back the guilty pleas, he had sought to withdraw them since September 2021.

Jones also has ties to a third death – that of Jones and Lee's 10-month-old daughter. Police believe Jones was alone with Royalty Ava-Lee Jones in May 2017 just before the then-1-month-old was rushed to the hospital. She suffered brain damage and spent most of the rest of her life in the hospital. She died in February 2018.