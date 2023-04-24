Earlier this year, a judge gave Charles L. Jones a second chance to try to beat the charges he killed his mother and his ex-girlfriend in Buffalo in 2019.

On Monday, just before the start of jury selection in his double murder trial, Jones – for the second time – admitted guilt in their deaths.

As part of a plea agreement, Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter.

Jones, 27, pleaded guilty in 2021 to two counts of second-degree murder for the fatal stabbings of Jacquetta L. Lee, 25, and Alethia Atwood Williams, 52. His initial plea came with no strings attached, meaning he could have faced up to 50 years to life in prison.

As part of the plea deal, Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio committed to 25-year sentences on each count, meaning Jones will be sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Curtis Lee, Jacquetta's father, has been attending Jones' appearances as the case moved slowly through the courts.

"Obviously, there's no real justice when you're talking about the loss of life," he said outside the courtroom Monday. "But in this case, this is the best the system can give him. I'm definitely interested in that and I feel comfortable knowing that the system did do what it needed to do."

Wearing a shirt and tie and standing between defense attorneys Parker MacKay and Louis Violanti, Jones admitted to the killings in a series of one-word answers when questioned by the judge.

He was scheduled to be sentenced June 15.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys spent much of the morning in DiTullio's chambers ironing out details of a plea, the key being to nail down a waiver in which Lee would give up his right to pursue a lesser sentence if he could show he had been a victim of domestic violence.

With jury selection scheduled to begin Monday morning, the judge also issued several rulings on evidence suppression and other pretrial motions before Jones entered the plea.

The judge ruled Buffalo police detectives illegally collected a sample of Jones' DNA when he had consented only to being tested for gunshot residue.

"The ruse employed by police undermined the defendant's rights," DiTullio said from the bench.

Police later obtained another DNA sample from Jones as part of their investigation.

DiTullio earlier this year allowed Jones to withdraw guilty pleas entered in June 2021 after she determined Jones was not afforded constitutionally guaranteed "meaningful representation" by prior attorneys.

Police found Lee dead in her Main Street apartment on July 18, 2019. About a month later, Atwood Williams' body was found in her Jefferson Avenue apartment.

Before DiTullio's ruling in March allowing Jones to take back the guilty pleas, he had been seeking to withdraw them since September 2021.

Jones also has ties to a third death – that of Jones and Lee's 10-month-old daughter. Police believe Jones was alone with Royalty Ava-Lee Jones in May 2017 just before the then-1-month-old was rushed to the hospital. She suffered brain damage and spent most of the rest of her life in the hospital. She died in February 2018.

DiTullio on Monday also rejected a defense motion that would have kept prosecutors from telling a jury that Lee and Jones had a child together and that the child died. She barred prosecutors from introducing evidence that Jones caused the child's death.