Man charged with Hertel Ave. hate crime to get new lawyer
Man charged with Hertel Ave. hate crime to get new lawyer

michael cremen (copy)

Michael J. Cremen, 48, signaled to reporters as he entered an elevator after his court appearance in July.

 Aaron Besecker/Buffalo News

The former Franklinville resident who used a racial slur and pulled a knife when confronting Black Lives Matter demonstrators on Hertel Avenue last summer will be getting a new court-appointed attorney.

State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller on Tuesday granted defense attorney Daniel Tarantino's request to be released from representing Michael Cremen, who was indicted on charges of menacing as a hate crime and harassment in connection with the incident on Aug. 28, 2020.

Communication with Cremen had "broken down to such an extent" that Tarantino no longer felt he could adequately represent his client, he told Boller.

Cremen, 48, who now lives in Arkansas, pleaded not guilty to the charges in July. At the time, Tarantino argued Cremen's actions were protected by the First Amendment.

Cremen, who had been permitted to not attend Tuesday's court appearance, will be expected to show up at his next court date later this month, the judge said.

Man charged with hate crime after Hertel protest calls for 'healing'

The following is video from the Aug. 28, 2020, incident. Warning: It contains offensive language.

