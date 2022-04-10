Man charged with DWI after driving with bumper falling off

r A man was arrested Friday as a repeat DWI offender after state police saw him driving with his bumper falling off and other front-end damage.

Troopers out of the Warsaw barracks said they saw Shawn R. Eley, 36, of Varysburg, traveling north on State Route 19 in the town of Warsaw around 5:33 p.m. with heavy front-end damage and his bumper falling off into the roadway. When they tied to stop him, he continued to travel north through road closure signs, troopers reported, before eventually pulling over.

Eley was charged with aggravated DWI, refusal to take a breath test, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a proper bumper, among other charges. When taken back to the barracks for processing, he recorded a blood alcohol content level of 0.23%, nearly three times the legal limit, troopers said. He is due in town of Warsaw court on April 25.

— News staff reports