Man charged with attack on attorney in Erie County Correctional Facility

  • Updated
Erie County Correctional Facility (copy)

Corrections Officer Andrew Shanahan works in a housing area at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden.

 Derek Gee/News file photo
A man slated to go on trial next week on four counts of armed robbery has been charged with assault for allegedly attacking his attorney on Tuesday in the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden.

Londarr S. Ward was arraigned Thursday morning in Alden Town Court on a second-degree assault charge, a felony.

A judge set bail in the case, including one type of bail set at $200,000 cash.

Jury selection had been scheduled to begin Monday in Erie County Court.

Ward faces four first-degree robbery charges and a misdemeanor possession of stolen property charge for a March 2021 incident, according to court records.

Ward has been assigned a new attorney and the start of trial has been postponed.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

