Buffalo police have charged a city resident in connection with a stabbing outside Tapestry Charter School last week while a graduation ceremony took place inside.

A 48-year-old man was stabbed in the back at about 3 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the school's middle and high schools at 65 Great Arrow Ave., according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told police the attack occurred as he was walking past the man who stabbed him, according to the report.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. No information on his condition was available early Tuesday.

Police recovered a knife at the scene.

Kinshasha A. Lewis, 50, was charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the report.

Lewis pleaded not guilty Friday morning in Buffalo City Court. He was in custody in the Erie County Holding Center Tuesday morning.

Lewis and the victim knew each other, according to police.

City Court Judge Peter J. Savage III set Lewis' bail at $10,000 cash, $50,000 bond or $50,000 partially secured bond.

Lewis is due in court Wednesday morning for a felony hearing.

"We're very grateful that the man who was injured was not seriously injured and we were very pleased with the emergency response from the Buffalo police and all the first responders, in addition to the security and safety protocols at Tapestry," said Eric Klapper, Tapestry's executive director.