Man charged in severe beating of North Buffalo roommate

A Buffalo man with two other criminal cases against him is due back in Buffalo City Court later this week after being charged with a savage beating in North Buffalo.

Two men were attacked with a metal pipe at about 3:50 a.m. Friday inside an apartment on Delaware Avenue, just south of Tacoma Avenue, where the attacker also lived.

One victim was beaten unconscious and suffered injuries including a facial fracture, significant blood loss and kidney failure, according to a Buffalo police report.

The attacker demanded money he believed was owed to him for a previous drug transaction, according to the report. The victim also was stomped and kicked in the head.

Mykell C. Martin, 24, faces four felony charges, including first-degree assault. He was held without bail, according to court records.

Martin was charged with robbery in a case stemming from an incident in Buffalo on Feb. 12 and faces gun and drug felonies in an April 2020 case, according to court records.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.