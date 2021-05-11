 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged in severe beating of North Buffalo roommate
0 comments

Man charged in severe beating of North Buffalo roommate

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man with two other criminal cases against him is due back in Buffalo City Court later this week after being charged with a savage beating in North Buffalo.

Two men were attacked with a metal pipe at about 3:50 a.m. Friday inside an apartment on Delaware Avenue, just south of Tacoma Avenue, where the attacker also lived.

One victim was beaten unconscious and suffered injuries including a facial fracture, significant blood loss and kidney failure, according to a Buffalo police report.

The attacker demanded money he believed was owed to him for a previous drug transaction, according to the report. The victim also was stomped and kicked in the head.

Mykell C. Martin, 24, faces four felony charges, including first-degree assault. He was held without bail, according to court records.

Martin was charged with robbery in a case stemming from an incident in Buffalo on Feb. 12 and faces gun and drug felonies in an April 2020 case, according to court records.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan barber offers hair-raising cuts with cleavers and blowtorches

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News