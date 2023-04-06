Buffalo police have charged a man in a series of burglaries that took place at the same location in the 500 block of Delaware Avenue in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood between December 2022 and April, the department said in a news release.

Kenneth Jackson, 58, of no permanent address, was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, all felonies, as well as two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and one count of petit larceny, all misdemeanors, police said.

Jackson is accused of stealing tools, a laptop and personal items totaling several thousands of dollars.

The burglaries occurred overnight on Dec. 15, 2022; overnight on March 16 and about 8 p.m. on Sunday.

On Sunday, a victim of the burglaries told Buffalo police that she had seen the alleged perpetrator in the vicinity of where the burglaries occurred, allowing officers to locate and apprehend the suspect.