 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged in fatal shooting in Niagara Falls

  • Updated
  • 0
Niagara-Falls-Police (copy)

(News file photo)
Support this work for $1 a month

A 20-year-old Niagara Falls man was charged with murder in a fatal weekend shooting, Falls police announced Thursday.

Police arrested Gabriel T. Moyer Wednesday night after members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force located him in an Amherst hotel, officials said.

Gabriel Moyer

Gabriel Moyer

Police said that the victim, Keith Agee, 26, was shot at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on LaSalle Avenue in the Falls. He was initially taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Center and was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he died the following day.

Moyer was charged with one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Moyer was arraigned in city court and remanded to the Niagara County Jail.

He is scheduled to return to court on June 14.

 

Reach out to me at apreston@buffnews.com 

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Buffalo News Intern

I graduated summa cum laude from SUNY Buffalo State College with a degree in Journalism. Proud mom to Eric and aunt to Nysharra.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Over the years, Mollie McCann Poblocki has been convicted of nearly bankrupting a medical practice by writing unauthorized checks, stealing merchandise from a Hamburg jewelry store and taking a car dealership’s credit card to make personal purchases.

Iowa company that sold body armor to accused Tops shooter 'devastated' by tragedy

Iowa company that sold body armor to accused Tops shooter 'devastated' by tragedy

“What happened in your city is a tragedy and a horrific act of violence,” Adam Ruff of RMA Armament wrote to The Buffalo News. “RMA Armament is saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred in Buffalo ... Our products are intended for the protection of law-abiding private citizens, police departments and government partners.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News