Man charged in fatal shooting in Niagara Falls

A 20-year-old Niagara Falls man was charged with murder in a fatal weekend shooting, Falls police announced Thursday.

Police arrested Gabriel T. Moyer Wednesday night after members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force located him in an Amherst hotel, officials said.

Police said that the victim, Keith Agee, 26, was shot at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on LaSalle Avenue in the Falls. He was initially taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Center and was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he died the following day.

Moyer was charged with one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Moyer was arraigned in city court and remanded to the Niagara County Jail.

He is scheduled to return to court on June 14.

Reach out to me at apreston@buffnews.com

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.