Man charged in attempted sex attack on teenager on North Buffalo bike path

A teenager's screams and alert neighbors helped thwart a man's attempt to grab a girl off a bike path in broad daylight last week, according to Buffalo police.

The incident Thursday afternoon on the North Buffalo Rails to Trails path has led to sex charges against a Buffalo man, according to police and court records.

A 14-year-old girl was riding her bicycle about 2:35 p.m. along the path near Heath and Angle streets, south of Kenmore Avenue, when a man attempted to grab her, Deputy Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright said.

The man put his hand over the victim's mouth, but she screamed and fought back. Witnesses intervened and the man fled the scene, Wright said.

Witnesses provided a description to Northeast District officers, who found a man fitting that description on Custer Street.

The victim was not injured.

Juliene M. Moore, 40, was questioned by detectives at Buffalo Police Headquarters and subsequently charged with attempted first-degree criminal sexual act, attempted second-degree criminal sexual act and child endangerment.

Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage III ordered Moore held without bail at his arraignment on Friday, according to court records.

Moore, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, remains in custody at the Erie County Holding Center. He is scheduled to return to court Wednesday morning for a felony hearing.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

