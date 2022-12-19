Man charged after threats to Williamsville, Erie County courts

A Williamsville man was arrested in the parking lot of Williamsville Village Court on Friday morning a short time after a bomb threat was made against the building and the Erie County Court building in downtown Buffalo, Amherst police said Monday.

Erie County Central Police Services notified Amherst police at about 8:25 a.m. of the threat made via 911.

"The number that the threat originated from was able to be traced to" a Williamsville man police identified as Jonathan Rzoska, Amherst police said in a news release.

While police were investigating the bomb threat, a person approached an officer and said they had received a threatening text message from the same phone number, police said.

An officer who saw Rzoska pull into the Williamsville Village Court parking lot at 5565 Main St. initiated a car stop and took Rzoska into custody without incident, police said.

Rzoska, whose age was not released, was charged with third-degree witness tampering, first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment, according to Amherst police.

A person called in a bomb threat at about 9 a.m. to Erie County Court, which prompted the evacuation of the courthouse and Old County Hall, a spokesman for the State Office of Court Administration said Friday.