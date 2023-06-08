A 29-year-old man faces assault and child endangerment charges after his 5-month-old son suffered a skull fracture earlier this year, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies received a report of the injured infant March 18 after the newborn arrived at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, the sheriff's office said Wednesday in a news release.
Jordan D. Steiner, of Tonawanda, was charged with second-degree assault and child endangerment, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators determined the boy's injury occurred in a home on Glendale Drive in Lockport, where Steiner was living at the time, Chief Deputy Aaron C. Schultz said.
Steiner was held for arraignment.